Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,034 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,839.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

IONS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,210 shares of company stock worth $3,244,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

