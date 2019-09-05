Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 579 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CDK Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,680,000 after purchasing an additional 136,759 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CDK Global by 675.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 216,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,252 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 295,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $44.52. 778,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,317. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $64.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $96,925. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

