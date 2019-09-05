Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 751 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,457,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,553 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $65,409,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $49,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 86.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,208,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 560,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 870,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.