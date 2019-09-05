Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) to Sector Perform

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$54.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$48.00 to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$46.75 to C$55.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.47.

Shares of TSE:KL traded down C$3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$63.82. 907,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.57. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$22.42 and a one year high of C$67.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion and a PE ratio of 35.85.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$376.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$358.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.3900002 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

