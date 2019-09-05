Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RY. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,204. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,588,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.