Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declares — Dividend of $0.17

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Royce Micro Capital Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RMT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. 86,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,254. Royce Micro Capital Trust has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

