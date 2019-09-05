Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 22,576 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 102.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,324,000 after purchasing an additional 846,009 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.51. 1,247,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,922. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.
TE Connectivity Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
