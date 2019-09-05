Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 22,576 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 102.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,324,000 after purchasing an additional 846,009 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.51. 1,247,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,922. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

