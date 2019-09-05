Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of VF worth $20,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VF by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,478. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

