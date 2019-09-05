Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 799,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $22,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

PEB stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 114.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

