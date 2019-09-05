Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.42 Million Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,634 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 234,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.22%.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

