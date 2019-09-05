Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 286.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,202 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 4.58% of Cowen worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 593,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 124,125 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 560,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 215,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 82,862 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,327. The firm has a market cap of $449.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.19 million. Cowen had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on COWN shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 164,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.