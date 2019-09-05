Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 691,380 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 446.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.75% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $1,838,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 771,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,156 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 59,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $4,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDP traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 14,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

