Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 217,764 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Westrock worth $20,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 166.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 787,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 451.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 67,370 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 15.4% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 290,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. Westrock Co has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $57.23.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

