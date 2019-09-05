Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 349,503 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPT traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.76.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.