Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00636004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001899 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Token Profile

Safe Exchange Coin (CRYPTO:SAFEX) is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The official message board for Safe Exchange Coin is safe.exchange. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange.

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

