salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Neelie Kroes Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Neelie Kroes sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $214,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRM opened at $153.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.71, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $193.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $980,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 460,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $69,926,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.