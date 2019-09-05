Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Up 5.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.50, 3,298,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,830,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Specifically, Director John A. Miller bought 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $494,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,369.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,449. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,500 shares of company stock worth $718,425 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,394,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,403 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,444,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,466,000 after purchasing an additional 976,690 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 2,747.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 867,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 836,591 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Sally Beauty by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,769,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 812,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 3,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 471,210 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.