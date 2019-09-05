San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN) Trading Down 15.4%

San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) shares dropped 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 113,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 84,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN)

San Marco Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal properties include the Chunibas project covering an area of 530 hectares and Mariana project consisting of 72,820 hectares located in the Sierra Madre Occidental area of Northern Mexico; and the 1068 project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico.

