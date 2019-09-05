Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAFM. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.67. 19,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,964. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.11. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $945.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 711.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 441.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.