Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $9.84 Million in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on shares of GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,672. GreenSky Inc has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

