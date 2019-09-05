Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 79,290 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,290 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 108.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OGE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.00. 17,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

