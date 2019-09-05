Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.04–0.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135-137 million.Secureworks also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.11–0.08 EPS.

SCWX traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,760. The firm has a market cap of $976.13 million, a PE ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 1.12. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Secureworks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Secureworks and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

