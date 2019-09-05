Seele Reaches Market Cap of $17.96 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Seele has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Seele has a market cap of $17.96 million and $10.62 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00037852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.04383899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001118 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 695,055,692 tokens. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official website is seele.pro.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, HADAX, DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

