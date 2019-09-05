Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Down to $36.92

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.46, but opened at $36.92. Shockwave Medical shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 6,686 shares.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 334.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,072,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after buying an additional 616,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

