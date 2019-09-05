SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CTO Scott A. Yerby Sells 10,217 Shares

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CTO Scott A. Yerby sold 10,217 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $204,442.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. SI-Bone Inc has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 12.00.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 46.59% and a negative return on equity of 84.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

