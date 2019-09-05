SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, C-CEX and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $859,453.00 and approximately $1,513.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,581.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.01651969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.98 or 0.02754086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00619256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00717879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00066248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00425842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008854 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,826,698 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.