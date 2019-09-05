Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,508.80.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,715.53, for a total value of $282,380.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,835,007.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total value of $70,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,070,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,561 shares of company stock valued at $114,955,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR traded down $89.60 on Thursday, reaching $3,581.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,905. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,040.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,720.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,499.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,188.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $49.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 206.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

