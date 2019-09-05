Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,188 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Sealed Air by 141.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 104,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.