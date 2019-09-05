Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 14.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 84.0% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 212,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 97,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 74,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

DISCK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 3,239,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

