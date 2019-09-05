Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.17 Million Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of FMC by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.47. 48,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura upped their target price on FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

