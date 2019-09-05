Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 900 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,022,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,132,000 after buying an additional 39,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $69,593.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $712,118. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup set a $39.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.