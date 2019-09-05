Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in HNI by 54.7% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 83.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HNI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.23. HNI Corp has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.13 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti set a $45.00 target price on shares of HNI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

