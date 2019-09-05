Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall Sells 3,500 Shares

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 3,500 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $95,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,201.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Wade Lyall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 3,500 shares of Skyline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $106,050.00.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. 12,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,785. Skyline Co. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

SKY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 385,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

