Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell Sells 3,791 Shares

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,791 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $124,268.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,781.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brandon Zell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Brandon Zell sold 4,850 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $145,888.00.

Shares of WORK traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. 9,411,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,303. Slack has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.13.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.