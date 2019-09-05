Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $82,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $83,150.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $77,725.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $75,375.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $76,300.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $74,200.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $76,800.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $77,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $78,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $76,725.00.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,962,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.13. Slack has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,808,000.

