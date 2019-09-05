Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Jennifer Ceran Sells 20,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Ceran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Jennifer Ceran sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $894,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,923. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 2.04. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Smartsheet by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Smartsheet by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

