Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.19–0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $69-70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.92 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.58–0.54 EPS.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,395. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.42.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,935,761 shares of company stock worth $479,084,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.