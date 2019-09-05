Social Send (SEND) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Social Send has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $122,083.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024018 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003249 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003847 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

