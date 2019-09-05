Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Announces $0.12 — Dividend

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Southwest Georgia Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 33.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

SGB opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Southwest Georgia Financial has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

Southwest Georgia Financial Company Profile

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

