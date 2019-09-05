Spectiv (SIG) Market Capitalization Reaches $101,963.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $101,963.00 and $91.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00218256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.01231264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00084798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,089,723 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

