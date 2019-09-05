Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,183 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Spotify worth $38,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 645.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Spotify by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spotify alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI lowered Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Spotify to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

SPOT traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.84. Spotify has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.