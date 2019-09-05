SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Raised to C$28.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.34.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM traded down C$1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 316,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,899. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$10.72 and a 1 year high of C$23.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 134.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.91.

In related news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$101,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,627. Also, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.92, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,987.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,095.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.