Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of below 10% for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. Starbucks also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.80-2.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $83.65 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.53.

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.54 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,666 shares of company stock worth $11,342,038. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

