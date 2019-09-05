State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 13,610 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of NanoString Technologies worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 18,421 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $520,024.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,107.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 64,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,923,556.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.68. 38,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,407. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. NanoString Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $858.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.