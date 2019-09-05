State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AerCap were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at $261,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,116,000 after buying an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at $3,511,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 62.2% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 115,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,782. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.70. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on AerCap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

