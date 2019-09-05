State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Middlesex Water worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4,284.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.27. 4,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,098. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $30,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 650 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $39,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at $355,292.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,955 shares of company stock worth $118,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

