Stuart Lockard Scott Sells 5,000 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,688.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stuart Lockard Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

On Friday, July 26th, Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00.

Shares of JBHT traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.