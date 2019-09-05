Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 95,918 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,714,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,632,000 after buying an additional 255,682 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

SU traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. 2,880,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.321 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 63.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

