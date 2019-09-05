SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,057 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $54,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

SunTrust Banks stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,589. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

