Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,000 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 211.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 155,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,854. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

